Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 833.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 57.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 35,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:NYCB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.38. 19,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,467,434. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.96 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 34.72%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NYCB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

