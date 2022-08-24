Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $515,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 822,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,599,000 after acquiring an additional 19,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,553,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,609,000 after acquiring an additional 61,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 596,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,749,000 after acquiring an additional 24,970 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM remained flat at $21.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 204,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,706. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $21.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.24.

