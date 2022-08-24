Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Shares Down 1%

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.03 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.01). Approximately 153,015 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 678,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.22 ($0.01).

Greencoat Renewables Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.87 million and a P/E ratio of 13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get Greencoat Renewables alerts:

Greencoat Renewables Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Greencoat Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

About Greencoat Renewables

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.