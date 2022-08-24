Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Gap Down to $10.08

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.08, but opened at $9.77. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 4,942 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GLDD shares. StockNews.com cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $669.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.23). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, CEO Lasse Petterson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $96,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,685,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,264,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,860,000 after acquiring an additional 72,769 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,213,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,092,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,847,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,945,000 after purchasing an additional 249,846 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,697,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,408,000 after purchasing an additional 549,127 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,380,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 47,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

