GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Trading Up 17.6%

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Rating) shares were up 17.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 418,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 853,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

GoviEx Uranium Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.33. The stock has a market cap of C$177.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81.

About GoviEx Uranium

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company's flagship property is the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Mutanga project that consists of 3 mine permits situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

