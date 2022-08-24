governance ZIL Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.59 Million (GZIL)

governance ZIL (GZIL) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last seven days, governance ZIL has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. governance ZIL has a total market cap of $7.59 million and approximately $11,731.00 worth of governance ZIL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One governance ZIL coin can now be purchased for $13.56 or 0.00063460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About governance ZIL

The official message board for governance ZIL is blog.zilliqa.com/non-custodial-staking-to-release-on-the-zilliqa-mainnet-on-14-october-70d3a41097cb. The Reddit community for governance ZIL is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for governance ZIL is www.zilliqa.com/staking. governance ZIL’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa.

governance ZIL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “gZIL is essentially a governance token, which empowers long-term token holders and frequent engagers to become a decision-maker in the Zilliqa ecosystem. This can be compared to a DAO- like structure where gZIL holders can vote and make decisions on community and partner projects powered by $ZIL. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as governance ZIL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade governance ZIL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase governance ZIL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

