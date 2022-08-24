Goldex Token (GLDX) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12,154.00

Goldex Token (GLDX) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, Goldex Token has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Goldex Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000651 BTC on major exchanges. Goldex Token has a market capitalization of $198,664.01 and $12,154.00 worth of Goldex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Goldex Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00777677 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Goldex Token

Goldex Token’s total supply is 1,326,000 coins. Goldex Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Goldex Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goldex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.