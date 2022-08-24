Goldcoin (GLC) Hits Market Cap of $1.22 Million

Goldcoin (GLC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0279 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. Goldcoin has a market cap of $1.22 million and $2,654.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00024858 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00263494 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001040 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000919 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

