Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.14

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 43750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.33 price objective on shares of Gold Springs Resource in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50.

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,800 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

