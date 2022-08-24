Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Global Energy Metals Co. (CVE:GEMC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 25612 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Global Energy Metals Stock Down 10.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$3.02 million and a P/E ratio of -1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.19.

Global Energy Metals Company Profile

Global Energy Metals Corporation engages in the exploration for resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company explores for cobalt, copper, nickel, gold, silver, and base metal deposits. It holds interests in the Werner Lake property located in Kenora, Ontario; the Millennium and Mount Isa projects situated in Mount Isa, Queensland; and the Lovelock Mine and Treasure Box projects in Churchill County, Nevada.

