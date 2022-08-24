Glanbia plc (GLAPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.63 on October 17th

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th.
Glanbia Price Performance
Glanbia stock opened at $54.47 on Wednesday. Glanbia has a 52-week low of $53.37 and a 52-week high of $90.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.90.
About Glanbia
