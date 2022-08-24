GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Trading 16.3% Higher

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) traded up 16.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $15.73. 158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 25,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.
The company has a market cap of $764.37 million, a PE ratio of -49.10 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93.
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
