GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Trading 16.3% Higher

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) traded up 16.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $15.73. 158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 25,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

GH Research Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $764.37 million, a PE ratio of -49.10 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GH Research

About GH Research

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in GH Research by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in GH Research in the 4th quarter worth $11,651,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in GH Research in the 4th quarter worth $7,256,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in GH Research in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in GH Research in the 4th quarter worth $3,168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

