GET Protocol (GET) Trading Down 9.3% Over Last Week

GET Protocol (GET) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $19.31 million and $38,021.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GET Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.70 or 0.00007856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GET Protocol has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

GET Protocol Profile

GET Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets.

GET Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

