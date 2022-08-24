George Kaiser Family Foundation Has $5.47 Million Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

George Kaiser Family Foundation cut its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,927 shares during the period. Resideo Technologies accounts for about 0.9% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. George Kaiser Family Foundation owned 0.16% of Resideo Technologies worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 134.0% in the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 57,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of REZI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,197. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $32.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.18.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

