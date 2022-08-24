George Kaiser Family Foundation Acquires Shares of 10,756 Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,756 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Coupa Software by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $61.88. 16,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,235. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.48. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $270.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

COUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.94.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $377,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $377,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $119,809.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at $451,846.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,703 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

