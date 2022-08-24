Genesis Vision (GVT) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $992,038.91 and $14.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

Genesis Vision is a coin. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

