General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 240,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,745,000 after purchasing an additional 52,760 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of General Electric by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,305,000 after acquiring an additional 65,306 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 498,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,097,000 after acquiring an additional 112,660 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of General Electric by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 104,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.15.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.83. The stock had a trading volume of 37,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,776,320. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $84.25 billion, a PE ratio of -17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.55%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

