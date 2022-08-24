General Electric (NYSE:GE) Holdings Trimmed by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,842,000 after acquiring an additional 42,848 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.15.

Shares of GE stock opened at $76.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $83.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.55%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

