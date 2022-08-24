General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Oakview Capital Management L.P.

Oakview Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 51,356 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises 4.9% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $11,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,878,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $538,503,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 24,468.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 405,935 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $59,060,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $57,036,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics
In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
General Dynamics Price Performance
General Dynamics stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $234.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,297. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
General Dynamics Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
