Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Shares Gap Down to $15.82

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.82, but opened at $15.46. Genco Shipping & Trading shares last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 15,172 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58. The company has a market capitalization of $648.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $1,131,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,037,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $1,131,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,099 shares in the company, valued at $10,037,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $437,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,571 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

