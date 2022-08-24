GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading 10% Higher

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 10% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.85 and last traded at $27.82. 29,901 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 760,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.29.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of GDS from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.43.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,130,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,111,000 after purchasing an additional 953,820 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,773,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,104,000 after purchasing an additional 200,101 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,914 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,323,000 after purchasing an additional 41,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter valued at $77,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

