GateToken 1-Day Volume Tops $3.13 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 24th. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $351.36 million and $3.13 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.48 or 0.00020657 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GateToken has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

GateToken Coin Profile

GateToken is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,486,019 coins. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

