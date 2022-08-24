Gamestarter Price Hits $0.0820 on Major Exchanges (GAME)

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Gamestarter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0820 or 0.00000378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gamestarter has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and $123,444.00 worth of Gamestarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gamestarter has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00058647 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000201 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About Gamestarter

Gamestarter (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. Gamestarter’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gamestarter Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. GameCredits brings innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it more than just an in-game currency. Game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. It is a platform for game developers to deliver blockchain in-game items within their games, with only a simple API call. The GAME Credits RESTful API Suite allows the creation of NFT’s, Secure Asset Exchange, Rewards Delivery, a Tournament Gaming System etc. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs. Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapped its native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 Telegram | Discord | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | BitcoinTalk “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gamestarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gamestarter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gamestarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

