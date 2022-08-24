GameCredits (GAME) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.03 Million

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $9,076.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00024899 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00263608 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001049 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000918 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000403 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,787,394 coins. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org.

GameCredits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

