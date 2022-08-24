Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Galectin Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Galectin Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

GALT opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.88. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37.

Institutional Trading of Galectin Therapeutics

About Galectin Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GALT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 59.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 18,419 shares during the last quarter. 12.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

