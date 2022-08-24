Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Galectin Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Galectin Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %
GALT opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.88. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37.
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
