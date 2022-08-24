FY2022 Earnings Estimate for I-Mab Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for I-Mab in a report issued on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.37) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.45). The consensus estimate for I-Mab’s current full-year earnings is ($4.61) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for I-Mab’s FY2023 earnings at ($4.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.79) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.94) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on IMAB. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on I-Mab from $72.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on I-Mab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on I-Mab from $80.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.
I-Mab Stock Up 4.7 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 21,140 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 26,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About I-Mab
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on I-Mab (IMAB)
- Are Ocugen or Amarin Good Penny Stocks to Buy?
- Are These 2 Fintechs A Buy After Q2 Earnings?
- Is Fisker Ready to Re-Emerge as the Tesla Killer?
- Chipotle is Cooking Up Another Run at $2,000
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.