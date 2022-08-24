FY2022 Earnings Estimate for I-Mab Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for I-Mab in a report issued on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.37) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.45). The consensus estimate for I-Mab’s current full-year earnings is ($4.61) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for I-Mab’s FY2023 earnings at ($4.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.79) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.94) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IMAB. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on I-Mab from $72.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on I-Mab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on I-Mab from $80.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

I-Mab Stock Up 4.7 %

I-Mab stock opened at $6.02 on Monday. I-Mab has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $80.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $13.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 21,140 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 26,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

