FWL Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 118,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000. Vermilion Energy accounts for about 1.5% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. 25.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VET stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,388. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average of $20.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $28.30.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $672.99 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0628 dividend. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VET shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Articles

