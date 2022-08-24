FWL Investment Management LLC Sells 335 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

FWL Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MLPA. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 3,224.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MLPA traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $43.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,489. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.95.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.