FWL Investment Management LLC Raises Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

FWL Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,847 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 3.7% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.44.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,961,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $173.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.11.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

