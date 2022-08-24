FWL Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

FWL Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,449 shares during the quarter. Bunge makes up 6.4% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $10,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,920 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth $84,657,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 984,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,926,000 after purchasing an additional 431,580 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 303,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,331,000 after purchasing an additional 188,457 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 885,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,635,000 after purchasing an additional 162,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.71. 14,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.84. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.59. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $74.27 and a 12 month high of $128.40.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

