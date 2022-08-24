FWL Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

FWL Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,601 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up approximately 3.3% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,423,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $474,631,000 after buying an additional 2,027,899 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $182,120,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 238.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,113,582 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $293,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,799 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 368.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,053,000 after purchasing an additional 876,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 916,245 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,926,000 after purchasing an additional 523,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNG. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.91. 47,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279,655. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.19 and a 1 year high of $171.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by ($0.84). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.27%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

