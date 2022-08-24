Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Gap Up to $12.74

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.74, but opened at $13.23. Frontier Group shares last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 30,130 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ULCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Frontier Group Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 34.00%. The firm had revenue of $909.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

Featured Articles

