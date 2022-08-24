Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.02

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.02 and last traded at $17.23, with a volume of 19568 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.

FMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €51.00 ($52.04) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €76.70 ($78.27) to €57.95 ($59.13) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.30 to $33.70 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 35.8% during the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 36,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 27,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

