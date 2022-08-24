Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.02

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.02 and last traded at $17.23, with a volume of 19568 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €51.00 ($52.04) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €76.70 ($78.27) to €57.95 ($59.13) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.30 to $33.70 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.83.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 3.3 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
Featured Articles
