Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 8,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 112,890 shares.The stock last traded at $57.62 and had previously closed at $55.68.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Freedom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.87.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Freedom by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Freedom by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Freedom by 4.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Freedom by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Freedom by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital auto loans, as well as insurance products.

