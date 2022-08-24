Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 8,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 112,890 shares.The stock last traded at $57.62 and had previously closed at $55.68.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Freedom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.87.
Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital auto loans, as well as insurance products.
