Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$194.08.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$226.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$180.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$260.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
Shares of TSE:FNV opened at C$170.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.57 billion and a PE ratio of 32.82. The company has a current ratio of 26.01, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of C$157.31 and a twelve month high of C$216.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$169.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$183.92.
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
