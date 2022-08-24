Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,635,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,853 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of FOX worth $204,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group grew its position in FOX by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 150.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 50.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 49.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FOX to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

FOX Trading Up 0.3 %

FOX Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,767. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.96. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

