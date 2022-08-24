Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Shares Down 3.8%

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $14.28. Approximately 4,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 7,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.84.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Stock Up 11.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Four Seasons Education (Cayman)

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Company Profile

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. It also offers consulting service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

