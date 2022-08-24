Fortune 45 LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Fortune 45 LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,675,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.47. 18,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,957. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $65.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.73.

