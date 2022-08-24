Fortune 45 LLC Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fortune 45 LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,786,000 after buying an additional 2,640,795 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after buying an additional 2,340,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after buying an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.04. 190,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,808,475. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

