Fortune 45 LLC Cuts Position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI)

Fortune 45 LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,480 shares during the quarter. iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Fortune 45 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LQDI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,822,000.

Get iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

LQDI traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $26.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,336 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.60.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.