Fortune 45 LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Fortune 45 LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 110.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,679 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF accounts for 0.6% of Fortune 45 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 144,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,670,000. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 29,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,284,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $303,000.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,713,361. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.50. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $39.64.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.164 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

