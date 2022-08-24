Fortune 45 LLC Acquires 100 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fortune 45 LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wiser Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Home Depot by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 15,559 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 4.1% during the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 7.5% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 9.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.77. 58,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,400,312. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.19 and its 200-day moving average is $306.55. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $318.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.53 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on HD shares. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

