ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Shares Down 5.2%

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.29 and last traded at $17.47. Approximately 2,933 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 447,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FORG has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ForgeRock from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ForgeRock from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ForgeRock from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.89.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ForgeRock

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.18 million. ForgeRock had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 35.37%. ForgeRock’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ForgeRock by 25.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ForgeRock

(Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.