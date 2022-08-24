Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Williams Trading

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Williams Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. OTR Global downgraded Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

NYSE FL opened at $36.75 on Monday. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $60.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 5,122.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 896,400 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth $11,179,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 2,617.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $19,328,000 after acquiring an additional 426,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 56.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,103,775 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,871,000 after acquiring an additional 398,312 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 10.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,253,691 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $126,169,000 after acquiring an additional 389,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

