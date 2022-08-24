FNB Protocol Price Down 21.1% Over Last Week (FNB)

FNB Protocol (FNB) traded down 21% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 24th. One FNB Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. FNB Protocol has a market cap of $108,474.87 and $389.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

