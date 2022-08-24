Flixxo (FLIXX) Market Capitalization Reaches $147,266.52

Flixxo (FLIXX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Flixxo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flixxo has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. Flixxo has a total market cap of $147,266.52 and approximately $22.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flixxo Coin Profile

Flixxo (CRYPTO:FLIXX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flixxo’s official website is www.flixxo.com. Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Flixxo

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flixxo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flixxo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flixxo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

