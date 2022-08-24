Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Issues Earnings Results

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 2.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

NASDAQ:FLXS traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.63. The stock had a trading volume of 931 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.65. Flexsteel Industries has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $41.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLXS. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the second quarter worth $1,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

