First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.24 on August 31st

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

HYLS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.01. The company had a trading volume of 240,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,206. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.94. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.