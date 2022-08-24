First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Senior Loan Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FTSL opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a fifty-two week low of $43.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTSL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 74.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 563.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 21.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter.

