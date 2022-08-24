First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $56.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMHI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,126,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 14,165 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $429,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period.

